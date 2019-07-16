Martedì 16 Luglio 2019 | 19:55

Rome

2 yrs in prison to 'trappers' for beating and kidnapping

Traffik and Gallagher committed crimes in Feb in Rome

2 yrs in prison to 'trappers' for beating and kidnapping

Rome, July 16 - The Roman 'trappers' Traffik and Gallagher were on Wednesday sentenced to 2 and a half years and 2 years and 3 months for beating and trying to rob three of their fans and a Bangladeshi national near the Termini train station on February 23.

