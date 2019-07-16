2 yrs in prison to 'trappers' for beating and kidnapping
Rome
16 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 16 - The Roman 'trappers' Traffik and Gallagher were on Wednesday sentenced to 2 and a half years and 2 years and 3 months for beating and trying to rob three of their fans and a Bangladeshi national near the Termini train station on February 23.
