Rome
2 yrs in prison to 'trappers' for beating and kidnapping

Genoa
Salvini 'to respond to parliament' over Russia case

Pavia
Nursery teacher gets 4 mts for threatening kids

Rome
PD MPs hold protest with Salvini-Savoini photos

Genoa
Neo-Nazis wanted to kill me says Salvini

Rome
8 Carabinieri indicted for Cucchi cover-ups

Rome
8 Carabinieri indicted for Cucchi cover-ups

Rome
Mullah Krekar arrested in Norway

Brescia
Man arrested for trying to kill girlfriend

Genoa
Neo-Nazis wanted to kill me says Salvini

Rome
Two term limit staying but alliances possible - Di Maio

Serie C
Bari, squadra parte in ritiro: non ci sarà Brienza

TarantoMorti bianche
Taranto, gruista ex Ilva morto in mare: in settimana i funerali

BatRifiuti
Discarica di Canosa, Stea: «In arrivo 4,2 mln per chiusura definitiva»

BrindisiUn mistero di 2000 anni fa
Brindisi, dalla Germania archeologi setacciano il mare a caccia del disco di Nebra

MateraL'omicidio
Pastore nel Materano, killer condannato a 26 anni di carcere

BariIl caso
Bari, dress code alle corsiste: al via interrogatorio dell'ex giudice Bellomo

FoggiaMaltempo
San Severo finisce sott'acqua: strade e chiese allagate

LecceOrganizzato da Prog On
«Canterbury Tales»: Martano capitale del Prog per una sera, con il concerto di Richard Sinclair

PotenzaDai carabinieri
Merce pagata e mai consegnata: 4 denunce nel Potentino per truffe online

Genoa

Probe into alleged talks for League to get Russian money

Salvini 'to respond to parliament' over Russia case

Genoa, July 16 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that he will report to parliament about suspicions a person close to his League party discussed taking funding via oil kickbacks from Russia. "I certainly will go to parliament," Salvini said in Genoa when asked about calls for him to report to the parliament over the case. "That is my job. I go bi-weekly and for the question-time session, during which I respond about all human knowledge, always". Salvini said his party has not taken a rouble off the Russians and described the case as "ridiculous". Milan prosecutors opened a probe after reports that Lombardy-Russia Association President Paolo Savoini met with two other Italians and three Russian in a Moscow hotel to discuss siphoning off an alleged 65 million euros from oil profits. The minister has denied inviting Savoini to take part in two bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin recently. On Tuesday Milan prosecutor Francesco Greco said there was "absolutely" no need to question Salvini about the case, adding that it was set to be a "long, complex, difficult" probe. Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitri Peskov, commenting on the alleged Russian funding for Italy's pro-Moscow League party, told ANSA Tuesday that the Kremlin has never given any financial support to any Italian parties or politicians. "As we have already said, none of us has given financial support to any Italian politician or party from Russia. There is no doubt". Peskov added: "There is a juridical basis for cooperation that can be activated at any time at the request of the parties". MPs from the Democratic Party (PD) held up placards in a parliamentary session with photos of Salvini next to Savoini. Before the protest, the PD's Emanuele Fiano repeated the party request for Salvini to address parliament on the issue of the alleged Russian financing to his party. PD leader Nicola Zingaretti said "we're not giving up on our battle for the truth".

