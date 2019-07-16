Salvini 'to respond to parliament' over Russia case

Genoa, July 16 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that he will report to parliament about suspicions a person close to his League party discussed taking funding via oil kickbacks from Russia. "I certainly will go to parliament," Salvini said in Genoa when asked about calls for him to report to the parliament over the case. "That is my job. I go bi-weekly and for the question-time session, during which I respond about all human knowledge, always". Salvini said his party has not taken a rouble off the Russians and described the case as "ridiculous". Milan prosecutors opened a probe after reports that Lombardy-Russia Association President Paolo Savoini met with two other Italians and three Russian in a Moscow hotel to discuss siphoning off an alleged 65 million euros from oil profits. The minister has denied inviting Savoini to take part in two bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin recently. On Tuesday Milan prosecutor Francesco Greco said there was "absolutely" no need to question Salvini about the case, adding that it was set to be a "long, complex, difficult" probe. Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitri Peskov, commenting on the alleged Russian funding for Italy's pro-Moscow League party, told ANSA Tuesday that the Kremlin has never given any financial support to any Italian parties or politicians. "As we have already said, none of us has given financial support to any Italian politician or party from Russia. There is no doubt". Peskov added: "There is a juridical basis for cooperation that can be activated at any time at the request of the parties". MPs from the Democratic Party (PD) held up placards in a parliamentary session with photos of Salvini next to Savoini. Before the protest, the PD's Emanuele Fiano repeated the party request for Salvini to address parliament on the issue of the alleged Russian financing to his party. PD leader Nicola Zingaretti said "we're not giving up on our battle for the truth".