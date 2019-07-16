PD MPs hold protest with Salvini-Savoini photos

Rome, July 16 - MPs from the Democratic Party (PD) held up placards in a parliamentary session with photos of Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini next to an alleged emissary to Moscow who allegedly discussed League funding skimmed off Russian oil proceeds. Milan prosecutors opened a probe after reports that Lombardy-Russia Association President Paolo Savoini met with two other Italians and three Russian in a Moscow hotel to discuss siphoning off an alleged 65 million euros from oil profits. The minister has denied inviting Savoini to take part in two bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin recently. Before the protest, PD's Emanuele Fiano (Pd) repeated the party request for the League leader and minister Salvini to speak before the parliament on the issue of alleged Russian financing to his party.