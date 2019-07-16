Martedì 16 Luglio 2019 | 18:16

Pavia
Nursery teacher gets 4 mts for threatening kids

Rome
PD MPs hold protest with Salvini-Savoini photos

Genoa
Neo-Nazis wanted to kill me says Salvini

Rome
8 Carabinieri indicted for Cucchi cover-ups

Rome
8 Carabinieri indicted for Cucchi cover-ups

Rome
Mullah Krekar arrested in Norway

Brescia
Man arrested for trying to kill girlfriend

Genoa
Neo-Nazis wanted to kill me says Salvini

Rome
Two term limit staying but alliances possible - Di Maio

Rome
FS picks Atlantia to be Alitalia partner

Cremona
4 arrested for online scam

Serie C
Bari, squadra parte in ritiro: non ci sarà Brienza

BariIl caso
Bari, dress code alle corsiste: al via interrogatorio dell'ex giudice Bellomo

FoggiaMaltempo
San Severo finisce sott'acqua: strade e chiese allagate

LecceOrganizzato da Prog On
«Canterbury Tales»: Martano capitale del Prog per una sera, con il concerto di Richard Sinclair

TarantoNel tarantino
Sava, ex carabiniere uccise padre, sorella e cognato: chiesto ergastolo

BatIl caso
Bisceglie, in 5 a giudizio per gestione Salsello, Procura di Lecce: «Accertamenti sull'indagine»

PotenzaDai carabinieri
Merce pagata e mai consegnata: 4 denunce nel Potentino per truffe online

MateraUna coppia di 31enni
Matera, vendevano cocaina ed eroina ai tossici della città, compresi minorenni: 2 arresti

BrindisiDalla polizia
Brindisi, minacciavano e impedivano acquisti alle aste giudiziarie: 4 arresti

Nuoto, 21enne autistico tarantino è medaglia d’oro nello stile libero

Puglia, nuova ondata di maltempo: domani è allerta arancione su tutta la regione

Barletta, 50enne grave dopo puntura di vedova nera: salvato da antidoto

Meraviglia a Peschici, un delfino e i suoi cuccioli nuotano tra i bagnanti

Foggia, costringeva la moglie a vivere con le tapparelle abbassate: 44enne allontanato per maltrattamenti

Rome

PD MPs hold protest with Salvini-Savoini photos

Calls for deputy PM to be questioned in parliament over Russia

Rome, July 16 - MPs from the Democratic Party (PD) held up placards in a parliamentary session with photos of Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini next to an alleged emissary to Moscow who allegedly discussed League funding skimmed off Russian oil proceeds. Milan prosecutors opened a probe after reports that Lombardy-Russia Association President Paolo Savoini met with two other Italians and three Russian in a Moscow hotel to discuss siphoning off an alleged 65 million euros from oil profits. The minister has denied inviting Savoini to take part in two bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin recently. Before the protest, PD's Emanuele Fiano (Pd) repeated the party request for the League leader and minister Salvini to speak before the parliament on the issue of alleged Russian financing to his party.

