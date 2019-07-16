Martedì 16 Luglio 2019 | 18:16

Nursery teacher gets 4 mts for threatening kids

PD MPs hold protest with Salvini-Savoini photos

Neo-Nazis wanted to kill me says Salvini

8 Carabinieri indicted for Cucchi cover-ups

8 Carabinieri indicted for Cucchi cover-ups

Mullah Krekar arrested in Norway

Man arrested for trying to kill girlfriend

Neo-Nazis wanted to kill me says Salvini

Two term limit staying but alliances possible - Di Maio

FS picks Atlantia to be Alitalia partner

4 arrested for online scam

Bari, dress code alle corsiste: al via interrogatorio dell'ex giudice Bellomo

San Severo finisce sott'acqua: strade e chiese allagate

«Canterbury Tales»: Martano capitale del Prog per una sera, con il concerto di Richard Sinclair

Sava, ex carabiniere uccise padre, sorella e cognato: chiesto ergastolo

Bisceglie, in 5 a giudizio per gestione Salsello, Procura di Lecce: «Accertamenti sull'indagine»

Merce pagata e mai consegnata: 4 denunce nel Potentino per truffe online

Matera, vendevano cocaina ed eroina ai tossici della città, compresi minorenni: 2 arresti

Brindisi, minacciavano e impedivano acquisti alle aste giudiziarie: 4 arresti

Genoa

Neo-Nazis wanted to kill me says Salvini

'I got report Ukrainian group planning attempt on my life'

Neo-Nazis wanted to kill me says Salvini

Genoa, July 16 - A group of pro-Ukraine neo-Nazis caught with an arsenal of weapons including a French-made air-to-air missile in northern Italy Monday wanted to assassinate Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, the minister said Tuesday. The weapons and neo-Nazi regalia were found in Turin. Announcing the news, Salvini said in Genoa "I flagged it up myself. "It was one of the many death threats I get every day. "The secret services spoke of a Ukrainian group that was planning an attempt on my life. "I'm happy it served to uncover the arsenal of some madmen". Salvini is known for his strong pro-Russian positions. Monday's operation was against former Italian fighters in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region, where Russia's military is alleged to have been operating. A former KGB agent flagged the existence of an assassination attempt plot on Salvini by Ukrainian ultranationalists but no evidence was found for the alleged plan, Italian police and prosecutors said later. Surveillance of five Italians, former militiamen considered close to the Azov Battalion, led to the discovery of an attempt to sell the French-made Matra missile, they said.

