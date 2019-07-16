Neo-Nazis wanted to kill me says Salvini

Genoa, July 16 - A group of pro-Ukraine neo-Nazis caught with an arsenal of weapons including a French-made air-to-air missile in northern Italy Monday wanted to assassinate Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, the minister said Tuesday. The weapons and neo-Nazi regalia were found in Turin. Announcing the news, Salvini said in Genoa "I flagged it up myself. "It was one of the many death threats I get every day. "The secret services spoke of a Ukrainian group that was planning an attempt on my life. "I'm happy it served to uncover the arsenal of some madmen". Salvini is known for his strong pro-Russian positions. Monday's operation was against former Italian fighters in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region, where Russia's military is alleged to have been operating. A former KGB agent flagged the existence of an assassination attempt plot on Salvini by Ukrainian ultranationalists but no evidence was found for the alleged plan, Italian police and prosecutors said later. Surveillance of five Italians, former militiamen considered close to the Azov Battalion, led to the discovery of an attempt to sell the French-made Matra missile, they said.