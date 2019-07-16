8 Carabinieri indicted for Cucchi cover-ups

Rome, July 16 - Eight Carabinieri including high-ranking officers were indicted Tuesday for alleged cover-ups of the truth in the police brutality death of Rome draughtsman Stefano Cucchi in 2009. This is the fourth trial stemming from Cucchi's death. In the main one, a Carabiniere has turned informant and told the court that colleagues beat Cucchi so badly he couldn't stand up. In this fourth trial, the chain of command that spawned fake reports on the draughtsman's health after his arrest on a minor drugs possession charge will be exposed, prosecutors said. The first hearing is set for November 2. Among those sent to trial are retired general Alessandro Casarsa, former commander of the Corazzieri and at the time head of the Rome Group. The other defendants are: Colonel Lorenzo Sabatino, former head of the Rome operational centre, accused of failure to report a crime; Francesco Cavallo, at the time lieutenant colonel and office head for the Rome Group; Luciano Soligo, former commander of the Montesacro company; Massimiliano Colombo Labriola, former commander of the Tor Sapienza station; Francesco Di Sano, at the time serving at Tor Sapienza; Tiziano Testarmata, former commander of the fourth section of the investigative centre; and Carabiniere Luca De Cianni. Cucchi's sister Ilaria, who has fought tirelessly for the truth to emerge, said "this is a historic moment, extremely significant. "It also stemmed from this person, it's down to (Carabiniere) Riccardo Casamassima that we've got here. "Ten years ago, while we were dragging ourselves through phony trials, we could not even imagine what was going on behind our backs and on our backs. "Today for that reason, some people will be forced to take responsibility in a courtroom." Cucchi would probably not have died without the bone fractures inflicted on him by the alleged police beating, a court-appointed expert witness last month told the trial in which a Carabiniere defendant turned prosecution witness has accused three fellow Carabinieri of beating Cucchi so severely that he died of his injuries. In the initial trial, a Carabiniere defendant turned prosecution witness has accused three fellow Carabinieri of beating Cucchi so severely that he died of his injuries. In the fresh trial, Italian ministries and Cucchi's family have filed to be civil plaintiffs, as well as Casamassima, prison guards, the military trade union and activist group Cittadinanzattiva. On May 15 Casamassima was accused of drug pushing. Casamassima, who has accused other Carabinieri of covering up the Cucchi beating, has been accused by an unnamed informant. Casamassima said a search of his home did not turn up any drugs, as erroneously reported in the press. "No drugs were found," he said. "This is the umpteenth attempt to delegitimise and intimidate me," he said. Casamamassima is one of the key witnesses in the high-profile case, along with fellow cop Francesco Tedesco, the policeman who has become a witness for the prosecution in the first trial. Last month Tedesco told the court about the alleged brutality that allegedly caused the death in custody of Cucchi. For several years the case looked set to end without anyone being brought to justice for Cucchi's death, allegedly because of the cover-ups. But a breakthrough came when Tedesco, one of five Carabinieri on trial in relation to Cucchi's death, accused two others of the beating that allegedly caused it. "I say sorry to the Cucchi family and the penitentiary police officers who were defendants in the first trial (into the case)," Francesco Tedesco told a Rome court. "The last few years have been an insurmountable wall for me". Tedesco told the court that, after refusing to have his fingerprints taken, Cucchi was slapped hard by another defendant, Alessio Di Bernardo. He said that Cucchi fell to the floor and hit his head. Tedesco said that another defendant, Raffaele D'Alessandro, then kicked Cucchi in the face. "It was not easy to report my colleagues," Tedesco said. "The first person whom I told what happened was my lawyer. I hadn't told anyone in my life for 10 years... "To say I was scared is not enough. I was literally terrorised. "I was alone against a sort of wall. I panicked when I realized that my service notes had vanished". He said that a superior, Marshall Roberto Mandolini, told him that "you have to follow the line of the force if you want to continue to be a Carabiniere". "I sensed a threat in his words," Tedesco said.