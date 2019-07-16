Mullah Krekar arrested in Norway

Rome, July 16 - Norwegian police on Tuesday arrested a jihadi cleric sentenced Monday to 12 years in jail by a court in the northern city of Bolzano. Mullah Krekar was arrested at the request of Italian authorities. He has been living in Norway for 30 years. Krekar is considered the spiritual head of the Rawthi Shax jihadist cell. The cell was dismantled in autumn 2015 following a probe by ROS security police in Trento. As well as the mullah, three of the six other persons found guilty Monday were arrested in order to be extradited, like him, to Italy. Krekar, born Najm al-Din Faraj Ahmad, was found guilty of planning to overthrow the Kurdish government in northern Iraq.