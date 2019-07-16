8 Carabinieri indicted for Cucchi cover-ups

Martedì 16 Luglio 2019 | 16:26

Including high-ranking officers

Rome, July 16 - Eight Carabinieri including high-ranking officers were indicted Tuesday for alleged cover-ups of the truth in the police brutality death of Rome draughtsman Stefano Cucchi in 2009. This is the fourth trial stemming from Cucchi's death. In the main one, a Carabiniere has turned informant and told the court that colleagues beat Cucchi so badly he couldn't stand up. In this fourth trial, the chain of command that spawned fake reports on the draughtsman's health after his arrest on a minor drugs possession charge will be exposed, prosecutors said. The first hearing is set for November 2. Among those sent to trial are retired general Alessandro Casarsa, former commander of the Corazzieri and at the time head of the Rome Group. The other defendants are: Colonel Lorenzo Sabatino, former head of the Rome operational centre, accused of failure to report a crime; Francesco Cavallo, at the time lieutenant colonel and office head for the Rome Group; Luciano Soligo, former commander of the Montesacro company; Massimiliano Colombo Labriola, former commander of the Tor Sapienza station; Francesco Di Sano, at the time serving at Tor Sapienza; Tiziano Testarmata, former commander of the fourth section of the investigative centre; and Carabiniere Luca De Cianni.

