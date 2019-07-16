Neo-Nazis wanted to kill me says Salvini

Genoa, July 16 - A group of pro-Ukraine neo-Nazis caught with an arsenal of weapons including a Matra air-to-air missile in northern Italy Monday wanted to assassinate Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, the minister said Tuesday. The weapons and neo-Nazi regalia were found in Turin. Announcing the news, Salvini said in Genoa "I flagged it up myself. "It was one of the many death threats I get every day. "The secret services spoke of a Ukrainian group that was planning an attempt on my life. "I'm happy it served to uncover the arsenal of some madmen". Salvini is known for his strong pro-Russian positions. Monday's operation was against former Italian fighters in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region, where Russia's military is alleged to have been operating.