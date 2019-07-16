Martedì 16 Luglio 2019 | 16:30

Bari

Migrants occupy Bari cathedral

In protest demanding proper accommodation 'sted of ghettos

Migrants occupy Bari cathedral

Bari, July 16 - A group of migrant farm workers on Tuesday occupied Bari's San Nicola Cathedral demanding proper accommodation instead of the "ghettos" they are forced to live in around Foggia. The labourers said it was a "symbolic" occupation of the building. The delegation came from the province of Foggia and the ghetto of Borgo Mezzanone. The initiative was organised by trade unionists from the USB Foggia farm workers coordination group. "It comes in the wider framework of struggle by the farm hand" for accommodation, the organisation said. In their appeal, they asked for a meeting with the local archbishop and for "housing solutions".

