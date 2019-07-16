4 arrested for online scam

Cremona, July 16 - Italian police on Tuesday arrested four people in connection with a suspected online scam which defrauded thousands of unwitting clients. Police in Cremona said the arrested persons faced charges of conspiracy to commit online fraud, tax fraud and money laundering. In the alleged scam, they sold on e-commerce sites wines, petrol vouchers, electronic products and other goods at competitive prices, advertising them on national TV and radio. The goods were paid for but never delivered, police said.