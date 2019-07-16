Martedì 16 Luglio 2019 | 16:29

Rome
Rome
Brescia
Genoa
Rome
Rome
Cremona
Bari
Rome
Trento
Genoa
Serie C
LecceOrganizzato da Prog On
FoggiaAssenteismo
TarantoNel tarantino
BatIl caso
BariLa protesta
PotenzaDai carabinieri
MateraUna coppia di 31enni
BrindisiDalla polizia
Rome

FS picks Atlantia to be Alitalia partner

Rome, July 16 - State railway Ferrovie dello Stato has said that it has chosen highways operator Atlantia to be its partner in a consortium to take over troubled Italian airline Alitalia. The former flag-carrier has been in extraordinary administration for two years. The State and US carrier Delta are also set to be involved in the operation to revive the airline. Deputy Premier and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said the operation changes nothing about the government's intention to strip Atlantia of highway concessions after the Morandi bridge disaster in Genoa last year. Atlantia is the parent company of highways company Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) and is controlled by the Benetton family. The government has said the company is responsible for the collapse of the Morandi bridge year because it failed to take the necessary action to prevent the disaster that claimed 43 lives. Di Maio reiterated Tuesday that ASPI will lose its motorway concessions and Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli, also of the M5S, said the same.

