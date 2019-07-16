FS picks Atlantia to be Alitalia partner

Rome, July 16 - State railway Ferrovie dello Stato has said that it has chosen highways operator Atlantia to be its partner in a consortium to take over troubled Italian airline Alitalia. The former flag-carrier has been in extraordinary administration for two years. The State and US carrier Delta are also set to be involved in the operation to revive the airline. Deputy Premier and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said the operation changes nothing about the government's intention to strip Atlantia of highway concessions after the Morandi bridge disaster in Genoa last year. Atlantia is the parent company of highways company Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) and is controlled by the Benetton family. The government has said the company is responsible for the collapse of the Morandi bridge year because it failed to take the necessary action to prevent the disaster that claimed 43 lives. Di Maio reiterated Tuesday that ASPI will lose its motorway concessions and Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli, also of the M5S, said the same.