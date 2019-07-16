Two term limit staying but alliances possible - Di Maio

Rome, July 16 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) is keeping its limit of two terms of office for members but will end its policy of never forging alliances with other parties, at least at the regional level, leader Luigi Di Maio said Tuesday. In other remarks, the deputy premier and industry and labour minister said it would be "unacceptable" to deprive worse-off people of an 80-euro benefit in order to introduce a 15% flat tax up for earners of up 55,000 euros a year.