Innovation isn't enemy of labour says Mattarella

Bologna, July 16 - Technological innovation should not be seen as a threat to jobs, President Sergio Mattarella said as he inaugurated the postal company Poste Italiane's new logistics hub in Bologna. "The development of Poste Italiane shows that innovation is not the enemy of labour," Mattarella said. "Poste Italiane's 135,000 employees show it, as does the big contribution the postal company gives to our country's GDP, 12 billion euros".