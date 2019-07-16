Fugitive bear caught on camera

Trento, July 16 - A fugitive Italian bear was caught by a camera trap in northern Italy on Tuesday. The bear, M49, on Monday scaled an electric fence to escape from a pound after being caught because it is a danger to farm animals. Authorities have ordered the animal to be shot if it poses a danger to humans too. It is currently believed to be in the Marzoil woods near Trento. Meanwhile the Constitutional Court ruled Tuesday that laws mandating the capture and killing of dangerous bears, and wolves, were not against the Italian Constitution. It upheld the laws issued in the autonomous provinces of Trento and Bolzano.