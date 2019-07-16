Inflation dropped to 0.7% in June - ISTAT

Rome, July 16 - Italy's annual inflation rate dropped to 0.7% in June, down from 0.8% in May, ISTAT said on Tuesday. The national statistic agency said it revised down its June inflation figure after putting it at 0.8% in a flash estimate. ISTAT said that its 'trolley' index for the most frequently bought items, such as food and household goods, was down too, dropping from 0.3% in May to 0.2% last month.