European Culture Capital Matera enjoys tourism boom

Matera, July 16 - The southern Italian city of Matera started to enjoy a tourism boom even before it became the 2019 European City of Culture, according to data released on Tuesday. Small-and-medium-enterprises association CNA said that 614,000 people visited Matera in 2018, an increase of almost 20% with respect to 2017. It said that the rise was driven by a 22% increase in visits by foreign tourists.