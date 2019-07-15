Mum who burned son with iron plea bargains 3 yrs
Milan
Milan, July 15 - A 27-year-old Moroccan woman who burned her son with an iron 11 times for misdemeanours such as ripping his trousers on Monday plea bargained a three year jail term. She defended herself by saying she was suffering from sever stress at the time. The boy may be put up for adoption.
