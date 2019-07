Orange weather alert in Liguria, Lombardy, Tuscany

Rome, July 15 - An orange weather alert is in place Monday for Liguria, Lombardy and Tuscany. A yellow alert is in effect for Val d'Aosta, Piedmont, Emilia Romagna, Umbria, Lazio, Abruzzo, Molise, Basilicata, Calabria, Puglia and Sicily. There was extensive flooding in northern cities like Turin. Unusual July snow hit Val d'Aosta and Lombardy while Piedmont was drenched in rain. Farm group Coldiretti issued an alarm over the damage caused by hailstorms in the past week. On Sunday 800 hectares of Mediterranean maquis or brush was destroyed by fires in Sardinia. Conditions will improve Tuesday, forecasters say