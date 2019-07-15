Gay told to get out of town near Viterbo

Mum who burned son with iron plea bargains 3 yrs
Rome
15 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 15 - A 28-year-old gay hairdresser was told to get out of town by seven people including three women who verbally and physically assaulted him on his way back from a beer festival at Montefiascone near Viterbo on Sunday night. One of the group, who called him a qu**r, hit him on the back. The victim, who has a heart condition, suffered bruising and went to the ER where he was kept in under observation and told he would recover in five days.
