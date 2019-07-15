Soccer: Hope to tread in Charles' footsteps says Ramsey

Turin, July 15 - Aaron Ramsey said Monday he hoped to follow in John Charles' footsteps in his first season for Juventus. "Being in Bianconero is a dream and challenge", said the 28-year-old Welsh attacking midfielder, who said he would do all he could to become a fan favourite like Welsh great Charles. The 'Gentle Giant', who died in 2004 at 72, played for the Turin giants for six years from 1957, scoring 93 goals in 157 games and winning three Italian league titles and two Italian Cups. Ramsey, who recently signed a four-year contract with the eight-time straight Serie A winners, said, according to the club website: "I am not in contact with (Charles') family but obviously I know that he is a legend in all respects, not only for Juventus but for all the Welsh. "He is certainly a player to get inspiration from, I hope to follow in his footsteps, I know it represents a lot in the history of Juve. I hope I can emulate it." "I want to thank you all for being here and I'm very happy to be here at Juventus. They're one of the best teams in the world. I'm working hard with the rest of the group to be ready as soon as possible." These were the first words spoken by Aaron Ramsey after he was officially unveiled as a Bianconero. But what made these opening remarks particularly impressive was that they were spoken in Italian. Not only that, his passion and desire to succeed at Juventus was evident throughout his press conference: "When I heard that Juventus were interested in me, I thought it would be a dream to come here, as well as a great challenge. You can't turn down this opportunity. This is the right club for me. I hope to be a part of the history. "I think the squad and the players and the manager have all welcomed me very nicely so far. I have spoken to him (Maurizio Sarri) a few times. He is very approachable and easy to talk to. I am looking forward to helping my new teammates. I am looking forward to the challenge and I hope to play my part."