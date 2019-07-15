Captured bear escapes climbing electric fence

(ANSA)) - Trento, July 15 - A bear was captured Sunday after authorities said it was a danger to farm animals but escaped from a pound by climbing over an electric fence Sunday night. The bear, dubbed M49, is being hunted again in the area around Trento. Trento officials issued an order to put the animal down but animals rights activists contested the order. The bear has not been fitted with a tracking collar and is being hunted using dogs.