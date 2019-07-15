Soccer: Hope to tread in Charles' footsteps says Ramsey

Turin, July 15 - Aaron Ramsey said Monday he hoped to follow in John Charles' footsteps in his first season for Juventus. "Being in Bianconero is a dream and challenge", said the 28-year-old Welsh attacking midfielder, who said he would do all he could to become a fan favourite like Welsh great Charles. The 'Gentle Giant', who died in 2004 at 72, played for the Turin giants for six years from 1957, scoring 93 goals in 157 games and winning three Italian league titles and two Italian Cups. Ramsey, who recently signed a four-year contract with the eight-time straight Serie A winners, said, according to the club website: "I am not in contact with (Charles') family but obviously I know that he is a legend in all respects, not only for Juventus but for all the Welsh. "He is certainly a player to get inspiration from, I hope to follow in his footsteps, I know it represents a lot in the history of Juve. I hope I can emulate it."