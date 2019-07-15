Lunedì 15 Luglio 2019 | 17:52

Rome

Salvini irks Conte with budget talks

PM says he decides timetable, ministers must be involved

Salvini irks Conte with budget talks

Rome, July 15 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini told the big three trade unions and employers' groups Monday that the government wanted to define next year's budget bill by August and was keen to get their input, irking Premier Giuseppe Conte who said it was up to him and not his deputy to decide the format and timetable of any budget talks. "We want the budget to be brought forward a lot, we want to define its (main) points between July and August and we want to accept your suggestions," far-right League party leader Salvini told CGIL, CISL and UIL and employers including Confindustria, Confartigianato, Confedilizia, Legacoop, Confcooperative and Ania, as well as Italian Banking Association ABI Salvini also said Monday's talks would be the start of a series of encounters with the so-called 'social partners'. "It's the start of a process," he said, while stressing "we don't want to stand in for the premier". He announced a new round of talks within a fortnight, or in any case before the end of the summer, union and employer sources said. The government wants to frame a budget that will stick to EU rules while finding the cash to pass a 15% flat tax. At the meeting with unions and employers, League economic pointman Armando Siri said the flat tax would benefit 20 million households and 40 million taxpayers. Premier Conte said Salvini had committed an "institutional foul" by discussing the budget issues with unions and employers and allegedly flouting accepted practice. "The budget is done here (at the cabinet office), by the economy minister and all the other ministers concerned and it is not done elsewhere, it is not done today," said Conte. "The timetable, I am at pains to point out, is decided by the premier's office, having heard the ministers, starting with the economy minister. "The timetable is not decided by others". As for the presence of Siri, who stepped down as transport economy undersecretary amid a probe into alleged corruption by a Sicilian wind farm king linked to Cosa Nostra's No 1 fugitive, Conte said "if it was a party summit it is OK, but if it was a government summit, it's not Ok". Deputy Premier, Labour and Industry Minister and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio lashed out against the unions for talking to Siri, who is under investigation for corruption over an amendment that was never passed. "If they want to deal with someone under investigation for corruption who was removed from the government, instead of with the government itself, we will take this into account. We will act accordingly," said Di Maio, whose M5S is officially the League's senior partner although Salvini's nationalist group has now far outstripped it in the opinion polls. "Now I understand why some unions attacked our proposal on minimum wages. Let them speak to Siri, let them speak to those wanting to protect 'golden pensions' and privileges. They chose their side, and we will too. "As far as I am concerned, we have had enough of putting on plays and we must focus on governing," Di Maio wrote on Facebook after Siri took part in the negotiations at the interior ministry.

