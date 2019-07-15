Cops showered with objects by squatters

Rome, July 15 - Police evicting Italians and migrants squatting in a former school on the outskirts of Rome were showered with objects from the windows on Monday. The police responded with water cannon. The squatters, who had been in the building for many years, also set on fire a pile of mattrasses and other rubbish near the building to block police access. It was put out by fire fighters. Police eventually entered the building and the squatters left it. The incident took place in via Cardinal Capranica, in Rome's outlying Primavalle district. Squatting, often by leftist youths but also by families, is common in Rome where residents and migrants bemoan the lack of rentable accommodation. Police made three arrests during the clashes and cited many more, and hardline Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, the far-right League party leader, said "those who attacked the police must end up in jail, onwards with squat clearances in Rome and the whole of Italy".