8 probed for death of A.Mittal crane operator

Bari, July 15 - Eight people have been placed under investigation for the death of a crane operator at the ex-ILVA Arcelor Mittal steel works in Taranto who was blown into the sea by a gale last week. Cosimo Massaro's crane broke in two under gale-force winds that whipped through the plant on Wednesday. His body was recovered by divers at a depth of six metres after a three-day search. Those probed were formally informed of the investigation in view of the autopsy on his body this afternoon. Possible charges are complicity in culpable manslaughter and culpable omission of measures against work accidents. Wind,rain and hail wreaked havoc along Italy's Adriatic seaboard last Wednesday.