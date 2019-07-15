Man throws baby daughter to death, then jumps

Salvini irks Conte with budget talks
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Naples
15 Luglio 2019
Naples, July 15 - A 35-year-old man threw his 16-monmths old daughter to her death from a second floor balcony near Naples on Monday and then jumped himself, seriously injuring himself. The man was taken in a serious condition to Naples' Cardarelli Hospital. The incident happened at San Gennaro Vesuviano. Police are investigating.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su