Lunedì 15 Luglio 2019 | 14:22

Rome
Salvini irks Conte with budget talks

Naples
Man throws baby daughter to death, then jumps

Rome
Define budget by August Salvini tells unions, employers

Genoa
Man who shot ex gives self up

Milan
Savoini summoned by prosecutors Monday afternoon

Naples

Ischia's Aragonese castle seized in bankruptcy probe

 
Rome
Tiziano Ferro marries LA businessman

Naples
Napoli 2019 Universiade leaves behind rich legacy

Ragusa
Young woman dies after being run over by car in Ragusa

Turin
Turin mayor sacks deputy

Ragusa
Young woman dies after being run over by car in Ragusa

Serie C
Bari, squadra parte in ritiro: non ci sarà Brienza

TarantoDalla polizia
Sparò 24 colpi di fucile contro una casa: arrestato 44enne a Manduria

BariIndaga la GdF
Molfetta, furbetti del cartellino in ospedale: altri 6 dipendenti sospesi

BatArte in cucina
Il volto di Jovanotti su una pizza: così Barletta aspetta il concerto

MateraInquinamento
Matera, schiuma biancastra nella Gravina

PotenzaGiustizia e minori
Fuori dal tunnel della droga, da 2 anni non vedono i tre figli: la storia nel Potentino

FoggiaDal gip
Foggia, costringeva la moglie a vivere con le tapparelle abbassate: 44enne allontanato per maltrattamenti

BrindisiSulla strada per il mare
Brindisi, rissa fra due ragazzine per «colpa» di un fidanzatino

LecceNel basso salento
Torre S.Giovanni: tartaruga ributtata in mare per errore

Genoa

Man who shot ex gives self up

Domenico Massari, 54, killed Deborah Ballesio, 39, in Savona

Genoa, July 15 - A man who shot his ex wife to death in a karaoke bar Saturday night gave himself up on Monday. Unemployed mechanic Domenico Massari, 54, hit Deborah Ballesio, 39, with three of six shots fired while she was singing karaoke in a bar in Savona. Before opening fire he asked "do you remember me?". Three others were slightly injured in the shooting. Massari had already served over three years in jail for stalking Ballesio and setting her house on fire. Massari shot three shots into the air before giving himself up at Sanremo prison. "I'm not sorry for what I did," Massari reportedly told police. "I'm just sorry for the innocent people involved. Massari declined to appoint a lawyer, saying the court-appointed lawyer would be enough for him. "I'm aware of what I did," he said. The gun used for the murder was stolen, police said.

