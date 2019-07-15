Napoli 2019 Universiade leaves behind rich legacy

Naples, July 15 - The Napoli Universiade, which ended with a spectacular closing ceremony on Sunday after a 12-day festival of sport, will be remembered as a big success. Apart from some initial hiccups with transport, the athletes were happy and the World University Games in Naples and Campania went down well with the public too, with around 300,000 tickets sold for the various events. Indeed, several athletes who had also taken part previously in the Olympics, such as German gymnast Janine Berger, Indian sprinter Dutee Chand and Italian 400 metres hurdles runner Ayomide Folorunso, said the experience of the Universiade was comparable. It was a success in sporting terms for the host nation too. The Italian team produced their best ever showing in the World University Games with 44 medals - 15 golds, 13 silvers and 16 bronzes. So a good time was had by all. But now the fun is over, the city and the southern region can enjoy the benefits of the rich legacy the event leaves behind. There are no white elephants. Rather than building new facilities for the Games, organizers renovated old ones, many of which were in a dreadful state or had been abandoned outright. The San Paolo, the home ground of Serie A soccer team Napoli, got new seats, big screens and lighting systems and the nearby Scandone swimming pool is now a gem, for example. Many of these facilities are now ready to be used by local universities, schools and sporting clubs. Rather than building an athletes village, most of the competitors were accommodated on two cruise ships that docked in the port of Naples for the duration of the Games - an experience most loved. "The Games have given new impulse to this region," said Oleg Matytsin, the president of International University Sports Federation FISU. "The (renovated) facilities are new and really modern and ready to host events in the future. "This is a legacy". The Games have enriched the southern region in human terms as well as material ones. "There is a legacy in terms of refurbished structures," said 2019 Universiade General Coordinator Adam Sotiriadis. "There is a legacy in terms of a model of merging sport and education. "But the most important that we leave behind is that, by implementing our programme and giving an opportunity to students to see how a big event was being organized in every single speciality - infrastructure, mobility, technology, international relations - they have gained new skills. "In the future they will use this know-how". When Brasilia, the city originally designated to host this year's Universiade, backed out at the end of 2014, there was a very real danger that the 2019 World University Games would simply not take place. International University Sports Federation FISU reopened the bidding process, but it was not until 2016 that the Games were reattributed to Naples and the surrounding region of Campania. Given the late start and negative stereotypes about the organizational skills of people in southern Italy in general, and Naples in particular, there were doubts about whether Campania would be up to the challenge. Those doubts looked justified when, with just months to go to the event, the lost time caused by the late start had still not been made up. But despite the skepticism, Naples and Campania have so far served up a largely successful event and smashed some of those stereotypes in the process. "I'm generally satisfied but we haven't got to the end yet," 2019 Universiade General Coordinator Adam Sotiriadis told ANSA with three days to go to the Games closing ceremony at the San Paolo Stadium. "It isn't over until the referee whistles. "But we delivered the Games. Seven or eight months ago many people didn't believe that we would deliver the Games. "Thank God, the team worked with passion, making some mistakes, of course. "We are delivering the games - I say delivering because we haven't finished yet". When asked about whether Naples had defeated the negative stereotypes, Sotiriadis replied: "It's fact. You'd have to be blind not to see the differences in the city. "This is progress," he continued. "This is a change in the image of the city". Sotiriadis, a former water polo competitor from Greece with a wealth of experience in organising sporting events, including the 2004 Athens Olympics, admitted there had been some big problems, especially regarding transportation. But he also stressed that transportation is the biggest challenge for all such major events and the problems are understandable, to a degree, given that there are several athletes' villages and dozens of competition and training venues throughout the region. He also said he had hoped to see bigger crowds at some events. The positives for Sotiriadis included the coverage the Games have had on Italian State broadcaster Rai, Eurosport and FISU TV and the attention that the event is attracting on social media. He also expressed delight at the legacy the Games will leave behind in terms of the professional skills acquired by the young staff and volunteers involved and in terms of renovated facilities, singling out the transformation of the San Paolo, the home ground of Serie A soccer team Napoli, and the Scandone swimming pool. Sotiriadis revealed that the head of the US delegation told him that the spectacular opening ceremony at the San Paolo was the best operation for such an event he had witnessed after taking part in 26 Universiade Games. Another source of pride for Sotiriadis was that, even though organizers had half of the seven years host countries get to prepare for an Olympics, corners had not been cut and procedures that had been followed were given the green light by Italian anti-corruption authority ANAC. "Events never stop coming up and Naples and Campania will get other big events very soon," he said. "In general, I'm very proud that these games have been delivered, maybe not with 100% excellence, but we delivered it in a nice way, with grace and with passion".