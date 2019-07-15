Young woman dies after being run over by car in Ragusa

Ragusa, July 15 - A 25-year-old waitress died after being run over by a car near the Sicilian town of Scicli near Ragusa. Martina Aprile had just finished working at the restaurant of Cava d'Aligna and was throwing away garbage in rubbish containers on the provincial road for Sampieri when she was run over by an Y10 Fiat car driven by a young man. Aprile died instantly. She had a son, who is just a few months old. Her colleague, who was helping her throw away the garbage, was injured and is being treated at the hospital. The driver of the car was arrested. He was named as F.C., 34. He tested positive for cocaine and methadone.