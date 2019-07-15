Tiziano Ferro marries LA businessman

Rome, July 14 - Singer-songwriter Tiziano Ferro married Los Angeles entrepreneur Victor Allen in the singer's villa at Sabaudia south of Rome on Saturday night. Ferro, 39, and former Warner Bros consultant Allen, 54, have been together for three years. "It was a celebration of love," said Latina-born Ferro, whose hits include Rosso Relativo, Il Mestiere Della Vita and Valore Assoluto. The couple are said to want to have a child.