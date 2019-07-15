Turin mayor sacks deputy

Turin, July 15 - Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino on Monday sacked her deputy Guido Montanari over statements he made backing Turin's loss of its storied motor show to Milan. "May the hail take it away," Montanari said before trying to backtrack. Appendino said "the decision follows the phrases pronounced on the Car Show which were not denied". She said "it was not an easy choice from the human standpoint but one I felt necessary in the interest of the city and its image". Appendino, of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), was furious at Turin losing the motor show to Milan. She was on the verge of resigning over the case, M5S sources said.