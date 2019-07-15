Arsenal seized from far-right militants

(ANSA) - Turin, July 15 - War weapons were seized from far right groups in various cities in northern Italy on Monday. They included latest-generation automatic rifles. Three arrests were made. Among them was Fabio Del Bergiolo, 50, a former customs anti-fraud inspector who stood for the Senate for far-right group Forza Nuova (FN) in 2001, in the Varese constituency. All the arrests were against far rightists, police said. The operation came aftre a probe by DIGOS security police in Turin.