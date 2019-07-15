Man who shot ex gives self up

Genoa, July 15 - A man who shot his ex wife to death in a karaoke bar Saturday night gave himself up on Monday. Unemployed mechanic Domenico Massari, 54, hit Deborah Ballesio, 39, with three of six shots fired while she was singing karaoke in a bar in Savona. Before opening fire he asked "do you remember me?". Three others were slightly injured in the shooting. Massari had already served over three years in jail for stalking Ballesio and setting her house on fire. Massari shot three shots into the air before giving himself up at Sanremo prison.