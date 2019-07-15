Man, 93, kills wife, 90, out of jealousy

Sesto San Giovanni, July 15 - A 93-year-old man killed his 90-year-old wife in a jealous fit at Sesto San Giovanni near Milan on Sunday night. The man smashed her skull in with the footrest of his wheelchair, police said. The woman wanted to put him into a home, he told police. The victim was named as Luciana Bonzanini, and the alleged murderer as Vasco Bimbatti.