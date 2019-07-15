Cops showered with objects by squatters

Tiziano Ferro marries LA businessman
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
15 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 15 - Police evicting squatters from a former school on the outskirts of Rome were showered with objects from the windows on Monday. The police responded with water cannon. Squatters also set on fire a pile of rubbish near the building. It was put out by fire fighters. Police eventually entered the building and the squatters left it. The incident took place in via Cardinal Capranica, in Rome's outlying Primavalle district.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su