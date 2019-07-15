Lunedì 15 Luglio 2019 | 12:41

Rome
Tiziano Ferro marries LA businessman

Naples
Napoli 2019 Universiade leaves behind rich legacy

Ragusa
Young woman dies after being run over by car in Ragusa

Turin
Turin mayor sacks deputy

Ragusa
Young woman dies after being run over by car in Ragusa

Sesto San Giovanni
Man, 93, kills wife, 90, out of jealousy

Arsenal seized from far-right militants

Genoa
Man who shot ex gives self up

Rome
Cops showered with objects by squatters

Genoa
Man who shot ex gives self up

Rome
Define budget by August Salvini tells unions

Serie C
Bari, squadra parte in ritiro: non ci sarà Brienza

BariNel barese
Bitonto, gestivano un fitto commercio di droga: due arresti

BatArte in cucina
Il volto di Jovanotti su una pizza: così Barletta aspetta il concerto

TarantoLo comunica il sindacato
Taranto, nuovo incidente gru Mittal, nessun ferito

MateraInquinamento
Matera, schiuma biancastra nella Gravina

PotenzaGiustizia e minori
Fuori dal tunnel della droga, da 2 anni non vedono i tre figli: la storia nel Potentino

FoggiaDal gip
Foggia, costringeva la moglie a vivere con le tapparelle abbassate: 44enne allontanato per maltrattamenti

BrindisiSulla strada per il mare
Brindisi, rissa fra due ragazzine per «colpa» di un fidanzatino

LecceNel basso salento
Torre S.Giovanni: tartaruga ributtata in mare per errore

Ostuni, accoltellato mentre passeggia in centro con la moglie: morto 34enne

Ostuni, ucciso dal fidanzato della figlia: fermati anche i consuoceri

Ondata di maltempo in Salento: nubifragi e allagamenti da Copertino a San Foca

Sannicandro di Bari sott'acqua dopo temporale: strade allagate come fiumi

Barletta, 50enne grave dopo puntura di vedova nera: salvato da antidoto

Gallipoli, vasto incendio nel Parco di Punta Pizzo: interviene il Canadair

Rome

Cops showered with objects by squatters

Respond with water cannon, eventually clear building

Rome, July 15 - Police evicting squatters from a former school on the outskirts of Rome were showered with objects from the windows on Monday. The police responded with water cannon. Squatters also set on fire a pile of rubbish near the building. It was put out by fire fighters. Police eventually entered the building and the squatters left it. The incident took place in via Cardinal Capranica, in Rome's outlying Primavalle district.

