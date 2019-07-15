Cops showered with objects by squatters

Rome, July 15 - Police evicting squatters from a former school on the outskirts of Rome were showered with objects from the windows on Monday. The police responded with water cannon. Squatters also set on fire a pile of rubbish near the building. It was put out by fire fighters. Police eventually entered the building and the squatters left it. The incident took place in via Cardinal Capranica, in Rome's outlying Primavalle district.