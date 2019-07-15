Define budget by August Salvini tells unions

Rome, July 15 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini told the big three trade unions Monday that the government wanted to define next year's budget bill by August and was keen to get their input. "We want the budget to be brought forward a lot, we want to define its (main) points between July and August and we want to accept your suggestions," he told CGIL, CISL and UIL. Salvini also said Monday's talks would be the start of a series. He announced a new round of talks within a fortnight, or in any case before the end of the summer, union sources said. The government wants to frame a budget that will stick to EU rules while finding the cash to pass a 15% flat tax.