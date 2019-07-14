Domenica 14 Luglio 2019 | 22:33

Naples
Govt not at risk over League-Russia case says Conte

Sao Paulo
Assisis' extradition a priority says Brazil

Rome
Storms to hit Adriatic again

Rome
School director recruitment exam can move forward

Ercolano
Vesuvio in the box goes on display at MAV museum

Palermo
Extradited Eritrean wrong man say judges

Rome
Telecoms companies must issue 28-day bill payback

Rome
Valeri, Affleck to feature at youth film festival

Rome
Di Maio backs Turin mayor after car show move to Milan

Bologna
Christian Vieri puts out first music single

Caserta
Finance police bust group for illegally importing alcohol

Serie C
Bari, squadra parte in ritiro: non ci sarà Brienza

LecceNel Salento
Copertino, frontale sulla strada di ritorno dal mare: una 38enne in Rianimazione

BatLa paura
Barletta, 50enne grave dopo puntura di vedova nera: salvato da antidoto

TarantoLa manifestazione
Taranto, flash-mob di Legambiente contro gas serra: su Goletta Verde striscione «Nemico del clima»

Foggiail salvataggio
Vieste, i cani bagnino Maya e Axel salvano due ragazzi dalla furia del mare

BariCon il WWF
Monopoli, i pescatori diventano gli "angeli custodi" degli squali: il progetto

Potenzaaree rurali
A Potenza contrade rurali a secco: «Senz'acqua per colpa degli abusivi»

MateraIl caso
Basilicata, un miliardo e 800 milion: ecco il tesoro del petrolio

BrindisiIl caso
Erchie, guidava un trattore rubato del valore di 50mila euro: arrestato

Gallipoli, vasto incendio nel Parco di Punta Pizzo: interviene il Canadair

Sannicandro di Bari sott'acqua dopo temporale: strade allagate come fiumi

Studi legali, ricerca de «Il Sole 24 ore» premia 10 avvocati pugliesi

Ondata di maltempo in Salento: nubifragi e allagamenti da Copertino a San Foca

Ostuni, accoltellato mentre passeggia in centro con la moglie: morto 34enne

Naples

Savoini never had government position says premier

Naples, July 14 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Sunday that his government was not in danger of collapsing over suspicions a person close to the League party discussed taking funding via oil kickbacks from Russia. Milan prosecutors opened a probe after reports that Lombardy-Russia Association President Paolo Savoini met with two other Italians and three Russian in a Moscow hotel to discuss siphoning off an alleged 65 million euros from oil profits. Savoini was also present at two bilateral meetings involving Russian President Vladimir Putin. "I'd say no," Conte replied when asked if his government was at risk over the case ahead of the closing ceremony of the 2019 Universaide in Naples. "Mr Savoini has never had a government position. "So this investigation only regards him at the moment. "It would seem to be a mistaken observation to me to say that it could put the government at risk," added Conte, who at the weekend issued a statement that contradicted elements of Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini's version regarding Savoini's presence at the bilateral meetings. "I clarified things and I think I was very clear. I'll let the judiciary investigate". Interior Minister and League leader Salvini said his party has not taken a rouble off the Russians and described the case as "ridiculous".

