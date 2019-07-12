School director recruitment exam can move forward

Assisis' extradition a priority says Brazil
Rome
12 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 12 - Italy's highest administrative court, the Council of State, on Friday accepted an appeal by the education ministry requesting a civil recruitment exam to hire 2,050 school directors. The exam can now move forward after it was blocked by a decision of the regional administrative tribunal (TAR) of Lazio.
