Assisis' extradition a priority says Brazil
Sao Paulo
12 Luglio 2019
Sao Paulo, July 12 - Brazil says the extradition of two Italians linked to the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia is a priority. Attorney General Raquel Dodge met with Italian national anti-mafia prosecutor Federico Cafiero de Raho in Brasilia to discuss father and son Nicola and Patrick Assisi, who were arrested at Praia Grande on July 8.
