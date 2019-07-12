Storms to hit Adriatic again

Rome, July 12 - A fresh wave of storms will hit Adriatic regions on Saturday, forecasters said Friday. The Adriatic coast was hit by storms on Wednesday with 20 people in Pescara injured by hailstones as big as oranges and 200 historic pine trees felled near Ravenna. There was also widespread flooding along the Romagna, Marche and Abruzzo seaboards, including Pescara hospital.