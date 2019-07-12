Di Maio backs Turin mayor after car show move to Milan

Rome, July 12 - Italian Deputy Premier and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio on Friday said he will back Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino of M5S "no matter what decision she makes", after the annual auto show normally held in Turin decided to move to Milan for 2020, which has led to some calling for her resignation. "Today Chiara is justifiably very angry for the investment opportunity that Turin lost, in which there are also some responsibilities of the M5S majority councillors," Di Maio said.