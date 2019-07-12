Venerdì 12 Luglio 2019 | 19:23

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Sao Paulo
Assisis' extradition a priority says Brazil

Assisis' extradition a priority says Brazil

 
Rome
Storms to hit Adriatic again

Storms to hit Adriatic again

 
Rome
School director recruitment exam can move forward

School director recruitment exam can move forward

 
Ercolano
Vesuvio in the box goes on display at MAV museum

Vesuvio in the box goes on display at MAV museum

 
Palermo
Extradited Eritrean wrong man say judges

Extradited Eritrean wrong man say judges

 
Rome
Telecoms companies must issue 28-day bill payback

Telecoms companies must issue 28-day bill payback

 
Rome
Valeri, Affleck to feature at youth film festival

Valeri, Affleck to feature at youth film festival

 
Rome
Di Maio backs Turin mayor after car show move to Milan

Di Maio backs Turin mayor after car show move to Milan

 
Bologna
Christian Vieri puts out first music single

Christian Vieri puts out first music single

 
Caserta
Finance police bust group for illegally importing alcohol

Finance police bust group for illegally importing alcohol

 
Pavia
Ukraine guard gets 24 yrs in photoreporter murder

Ukraine guard gets 24 yrs in photoreporter murder

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, squadra parte in ritiro: non ci sarà Brienza

Bari, squadra parte in ritiro: non ci sarà Brienza

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

LecceScoperta shock
Melendugno, profanano tomba di donna morta 21 anni fa per rubare gioielli

Melendugno, profanano tomba di donna morta 21 anni fa per rubare gioielli

 
BariDopo il rogo del 2014
Addio Norman Atlantic: la nave lascia il porto di Bari

Addio Norman Atlantic: la nave lascia il porto di Bari

 
PotenzaTrapianti
Ospedale Potenza: si spegne a 70 anni, fegato donato a un 60enne in Lazio

Ospedale Potenza: si spegne a 70 anni, fegato donato a un 60enne in Lazio

 
MateraL'annuncio
Matera: da settembre arriva il test di screening prenatale, un prelievo per rilevare anomalie

Matera: da settembre arriva il test di screening prenatale, un prelievo per rilevare anomalie

 
FoggiaNel foggiano
Cagnano Varano: largo intitolato a carabiniere ucciso

San Severo: largo intitolato a carabiniere ucciso a Cagnano Varano

 
TarantoDopo la tragedia a Taranto
Ex Ilva, lunedì tavolo con Di Maio: sciopero sospeso, sindacato Usb lo conferma

Ex Ilva, lunedì tavolo con Di Maio: sciopero sospeso, sindacato Usb lo conferma

 
BatDalla polizia
Barletta, a bordo di uno scooter rapinò 90enne facendolo cadere a terra: preso

Barletta, a bordo di uno scooter rapinò 90enne facendolo cadere a terra: preso

 
BrindisiNel Brindisino
Latiano, detiene fucili artigianali illegalmente: arrestato 58enne

Latiano, detiene fucili artigianali illegalmente: arrestato 58enne

 

i più letti

Taranto, operaio disperso in mare, il collega: «Picco di vento, cabina gru non è riuscita a scendere»

Taranto, parla il testimone: «Una nube scura, poi la gru non c'era più»

Taranto, gru Mittal finisce in mare per forte vento: un disperso

Taranto: gru Mittal in mare, continuano ricerche operaio 
Lunedì tavolo con Di Maio

Lecce, vino adulterato: 11 arresti e 6 aziende sequestrate dai Nas

Vino adulterato: 11 arresti e 6 aziende sequestrate dai Nas tra Lecce e Brindisi

San Severo, 32enne uccisa in bagno: il fidanzato confessa e si costituisce

San Severo: 32enne strangolata in bagno, fidanzato si costituisce
Lei voleva interrompere relazione

Nubifragio sul Gargano, bomba d'acqua a San Giovanni Rotondo

Nubifragio sul Gargano, bomba d'acqua a San Giovanni Rotondo

Rome

Di Maio backs Turin mayor after car show move to Milan

Appendino reportedly mulls quitting

Di Maio backs Turin mayor after car show move to Milan

Rome, July 12 - Italian Deputy Premier and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio on Friday said he will back Turin Mayor Chiara Appendino of M5S "no matter what decision she makes", after the annual auto show normally held in Turin decided to move to Milan for 2020, which has led to some calling for her resignation. "Today Chiara is justifiably very angry for the investment opportunity that Turin lost, in which there are also some responsibilities of the M5S majority councillors," Di Maio said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati