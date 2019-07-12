Telecoms companies must issue 28-day bill payback

Rome, July 12 - Italian telecommunications companies must begin issuing reimbursements to customers to pay back days that were mistakenly charged after a switch to a 28-day billing period in June 2017, following confirmation on Friday by Italy's top administrative court, the Council of State, of a decision by the regional administrative court (TAR) of Lazio. The original reimbursement deadline was December 31, 2018, but it was suspended after the Council of State upheld a request for suspension from telecommunications companies and while judges awaited a filing of motivations by the Lazio TAR.