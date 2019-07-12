Christian Vieri puts out first music single
12 Luglio 2019
Bologna, July 12 - Former Juventus, Atlético Madrid, Lazio and Inter striker Christian 'Bobo' Vieri has released his first music single, a house number called The Chance. The ex-Italy star, 45, produced the song with Milano Marittima DJ Luca Cassani and singer Lara Caprotti.
