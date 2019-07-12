Finance police bust group for illegally importing alcohol

Christian Vieri puts out first music single
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Ex Ilva, lunedì tavolo con Di Maio: sciopero sospeso, sindacato Usb lo conferma
i più letti
Caserta
12 Luglio 2019
Caserta, July 12 - Finance police in Caserta busted a fraud ring allegedly involved in the illegal importation of alcohol, in which the suspects showed no assets on their tax returns but lived in villas, drove expensive SUVs with foreign license plates, and kept significant amounts of cash in their homes.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su