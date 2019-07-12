BoI cuts growth forecast to 0.1% this year

Christian Vieri puts out first music single
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Ex Ilva, lunedì tavolo con Di Maio: sciopero sospeso, sindacato Usb lo conferma
i più letti
Rome
12 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 12 - The Bank of Italy on Friday cut its 2019 growth forecast for Italy to 0.1%. The central bank cut next year'0s forecast to 0.8%. It cut the 2021 forecast to 1%. Overall, compared to January forecasts, the forecasts are 0.6 percentage points lower for the three year period.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su