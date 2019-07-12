Ukraine guard gets 24 yrs in photoreporter murder

Pavia, July 12 - A Pavia court on Friday sentenced Ukraine national guard member Vitaly Markiv to 24 years in absentia over the 2014 murder of Italian photoreporter Andrea Rocchelli. Markiv, 29, was found guilty of murdering Rocchelli on May 24 that year in the Donbass region, where Rocchelli was doing a reportage. Prosecutors had asked for a 17-year sentence for complicity in murder while the defence requested an acquittal saying Markiv was innocent. Rocchelli was killed in an ambush near Sloviansk.