3 convicted of killing man, 18, in Sardinia

Oristano, July 12 - Three men were convicted Friday of murdering an 18-year-old man over a 400-euro marijuana payment in Sardinia in September and hiding his body. Manuel Careddu, from Macomer, was killed with spades and hoes on the shore of Lake Omodeo near Oristano because he was demanding payment on the night of September 11. Christian Fodde was sentenced to life, Riccardo Carta got 30 years and Matteo Satta 16 years and eight months in jail. They were found guilty of premeditated murder and disposing of a body. Careddu's body was later found in the countryside near Ghilarza.