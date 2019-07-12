Extradited Eritrean wrong man say judges

Palermo, July 12 - An Eritrean man arrested in Sudan and extradited to Italy on charges of running one of the largest human trafficking gangs in Africa is the wrong man, a Palermo court said Friday. The man in the dock is not alleged trafficking kingpin Mered Medhanie Yedhego but actually Medhanie Tesfamariam Bere, a carpenter who is also involved in migrant trafficking and who has been sentenced to five years for abetting trafficking, the judges said. The court ordered Bere to be released. The case has gained international headlines.