Extradited Eritrean wrong man say judges

3 convicted of killing man, 18, in Sardinia
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Fermato sulla A14 a Bitonto con 54kg di droga in auto: arrestato un albanese
Ex Ilva, lunedì tavolo con Di Maio: sciopero sospeso, sindacato Usb lo conferma
i più letti
Palermo
12 Luglio 2019
Palermo, July 12 - An Eritrean man arrested in Sudan and extradited to Italy on charges of running one of the largest human trafficking gangs in Africa is the wrong man, a Palermo court said Friday. The man in the dock is not alleged trafficking kingpin Mered Medhanie Yedhego but actually Medhanie Tesfamariam Bere, a carpenter who is also involved in migrant trafficking and who has been sentenced to five years for abetting trafficking, the judges said. The court ordered Bere to be released. The case has gained international headlines.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su