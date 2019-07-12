Drawing lots for CSM unconstitutional says ANM

Rome, July 12 - Drawing lots for posts at the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) is unconstitutional, magistrates union ANM said Friday. The CSM, the judiciary's governing body, has been hit by a Perugia corruption probe which has led to cals for it to revise how appointments are made. On Thursday the CSM proposed drawing lots as a way of making sure cronyism and political allegiances did not play a part in the process. The ANM has now come out against the proposal.