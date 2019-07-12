Venerdì 12 Luglio 2019 | 15:52

Rome

Russia funding claims are 'ridiculous' says Salvini

League balance sheets transparent, never asked for money

Russia funding claims are 'ridiculous' says Salvini

Rome, July 12 - Claims that the nationalist League party discussed taking funding via oil kickbacks from Russia are ridiculous, leader Matteo Salvini said Friday. "It's all ridiculous", he tweeted. "We never asked for a rouble, a dollar, a gin and tonic, a doll from ANYONE. "I respect the work of everyone" Salvini said after Milan prosecutors opened a probe into Lombardy-Russia Association President Paolo Savoini who Italian newsweekly L'Espresso and US news site Buzzfeed say met with two other Italians and three Russian in a Russian hotel to discuss siphoning off an alleged 65 million euros from oil profits. Neither media outlet has said they have any proof any payments went through. Salvini said "My conscience is clear. I will sue anyone who links money to the League and Russia". He said the League's balance sheets "are TRANSPARENT". Salvini said he had "no problem" with a parliamentary commission of inquiry into party funding, as requested by the centre-left opposition Democratic Party (PD). "Let there be seven or eight of them, we have nothing to hide," he said. He added "I'm not going to sue Savoini, but anyone who links the League to (Russian) money." "Savoini was not invited by the interior ministry, either to Moscow in October 2018 or (on July 4) to Villa Madama for the bilateral meeting with Putin," Salvini said. Referring to the visit to Moscow, he said "I can produce the documents of all the passengers who travelled with me. What do I know what he was doing at the table? Ask him. I'm the interior minister and I prefer to deal with serious matters. "This inquiry is ridiculous". Claudia Echer, Salvini and the League's lawyer, told ANSA that "Matteo Salvini and the movement he represents will be safeguarded in all fora". She said there was a possibility that the League may stand as civil plaintiff if the investigation into Savoini for alleged international corruption comes to trial. Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitri Peskov told the Interfax news agency Friday that the Buzzfeed expose' "proves nothing". "There's nothing there to comment on," he said, "We have seen the Buzzfeed report and we have analysed the transcription of the conversations, but this does not prove anything. We see no reason to comment." Premier Giuseppe Conte said he didn't know Savoini, who was the reception for Putin at Villa Madama because he had attended the Italo-Russian business forum earlier in the day.

